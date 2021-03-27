Politics "The worst-case scenario is behind us" In the first two months of this year, Serbia had a budget surplus of around 7.5 billion dinars, Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said earlier today. Source: Tanjug Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 21:44 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo finansija

"Serbia has managed to avoid the worst scenarios, similar to those you can see in some other countries. On the other hand, mass vaccination, which placed Serbian among top two countries in Europe, gives its results, and I use this opportunity to invite all citizens to get vaccinated ", stated Mali.

He added that this is the only way to win the Covid and that Serbia will be able to fully open its economy and return to normal life soon after mass vaccination.