Signed and stamped: Two more million on its way FOTO

Signed and stamped: Two more million on its way

An agreement between Serbia and Sinopharm has been signed on the procurement of new quantities of vaccines.

The President of Serbia, Mr. Aleksandar Vucic, together with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Ms. Chen Bo attended the signing.

As it was announced from the President’s office, Mr. Vucic talked via video link with the management of the Sinopharm about the vaccine’s procurement process, the construction of the factory of Chinese vaccines in Serbia, as well as the construction and equipment of hospitals in Serbia.



During the meeting, which was also attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo, an agreement was signed on the purchase of two million new doses of Sinopharm vaccines.



Mr. Vucic conveyed his gratitude to the President of China Xi Jinping, the leadership of the Communist Party and the representatives of Sinopharm for their help in supplying the vaccines, and added that the majority of those vaccinated in Serbia were vaccinated with this vaccine.



"He pointed out that experts from Serbia have a very high opinion on the quality and safety of the Sinopharm vaccine," the statement reads.



The president of Sinopharm Group, Mr. Liu Jingzhen stated that they are happy because they can provide support to the people in Serbia in fighting the virus. "We appreciate the trust of citizens in our product," he said.