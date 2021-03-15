Politics Vucic and Palmer video link talks PHOTO President Aleksandar Vucic spoke via video link with the US State Department's special envoy for the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer. Source: B92 Monday, March 15, 2021 | 18:16 Tweet Share Photo: Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

As it was announced from the office of the President of the Republic, the conversation between Mr. Vucic and the special envoy of the American State Department for the Western Balkans began at 2:00 p.m.

This meeting was announced on Saturday by the American ambassador to Serbia, Anthony Godfrey.



He expressed his satisfaction with yesterday's talks between Mr. Palmer and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic and National Assembly Speaker Ivica Dacic, who spoke via video conference link.