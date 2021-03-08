Politics The girl "Dara from Jasenovac" to visit Vučić: She's done so much, with so few years President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, hosted Biljana Čekić, a girl who played the role of Dara Ilić in the film "Dara from Jasenovac" and members of her family Source: Tanjug Monday, March 8, 2021 | 12:12 Tweet Share Screenshot/ TV B92

He first congratulated all the women International Women's Day, March 8, saying that the world is nothing without them and that all problems are easier to solve with them.



He is especially, as he says, proud that he hosted the girl Biljana Čekić and her family, whom, as he says, he addressed Dara several times, instead of Biljana.



"We will not forget her role, she did it with a lot of emotions and it doesn't matter that we won't get Oscar for that film. I want to thank her for doing so much for the entire Serbian people with so few years," said the President of Serbia.



The girl then thanked the President of Serbia and said that she was glad to come to Belgrade, which she liked very much and in which she met many wonderful people.