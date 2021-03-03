Politics Meeting of Vučić and Lajčák commenced PHOTO Tonight, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the EU Special Representative for the Dialogue between Belgrade and Priština, Miroslav Lajčák. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, March 3, 2021 | 18:37 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bg

Lajčák arrived today to an official visit to Belgrade.



The meeting between Vučić and Lajčák started at around 6 pm in the Presidency building.



The main topic of the meeting is the resumption of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



Lajčák arrived in Belgrade this afternoon, after staying in Pristina for the previous three days, where he talked with the leaders of political parties and the current leadership of the Pristina Interim institutions.



After the meeting, Vucic and Lajčák will address the media.