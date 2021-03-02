Politics Kurti's message to Miroslav Lajčák and EU: Dialogue with Belgrade isn’t main priority Albin Kurti reiterated after last night's meeting with the European Union Special Envoy Miroslav Lajcak that dialogue is not his priority. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 10:01 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

He said that the date for the resumption of the dialogue has not been set yet and that he is not under the pressure of deadlines.



Kurti did not deny the talks’ importance but said there was no hurry and that "the next round of dialogue should be constructive, well prepared and honest".



"No date is set; we have to form a government. The new cabinet will have a foreign minister for all organizational activities, including dialogue,“ Kurti told the Koha daily.



Lajcak commenced a three-day visit to Pristina with a meeting with Kurti, after which he will arrive to Belgrade, where he will talk with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.



From Belgrade, Lajcak leaves for Podgorica on March 4.