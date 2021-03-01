Politics Vučić met with Ružić: Most important textbooks to be part of Serbian publishing house President Vucic and Minister of Education Ružić met today to discuss fulfilling conditions for the state to create textbooks for primary and secondary schools. Source: B92 Monday, March 1, 2021 | 12:45 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"An important conversation with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development on one of the most important topics for our Serbia," Vucic wrote on his Instagram, below the published photo from the meeting.



"Namely, today we agreed that the Ministry and the Government will start amending the two laws, in order to create conditions for the state to make textbooks for primary and secondary school for Serbian language and literature, history and geography," reads the description of the president's Instagram post.



He also added that Serbia is a free and independent country and that precisely because of that, "these most important textbooks must be part of Serbian publishing and regarded as a job of the highest public interest."



"Long live Serbia!", Vučić concluded below the photo with Minister Ružić.