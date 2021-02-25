Politics Second part of the "greeting card": A "non-paper" prepared for Serbia Brussels and Washington, in coordinated efforts, in the form of non-paper, most likely prepare a series of requests to submit to the state leadership of Serbia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 08:58 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/ stillfx

According to the Belgrade media, that document will contain concrete expectations from Belgrade in the process of resolving the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.



According to Vecernje Novosti, in that informal document, which is mentioned in diplomatic circles, Serbia will be informed that it must commit itself to recognizing Kosovo, which will be a kind of second part of the "greeting card" sent to our country on the occasion of marking Statehood Day, by the U.S. President, Joseph Biden.



Clear indication of this joint action will be a joint visit to Serbia in a very short period - of a mediator in the dialogue with Pristina Miroslav Lajcak and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer, Vecernje Novosti writes.