Politics Ana Brnabic: This is the straw that broke the camel's back, this is fake news VIDEO Prime Minister Ana Brnabić addressed the citizens at an extraordinary press conference at 5 pm. Tuesday, February 16, 2021

"Today, I felt the need to address you, as this is the straw that broke the camel's back. I refer to the lies about vaccination," Ana Brnabić opened press conference with this sentence.



She said that as Prime Minister, she cannot remain silent on the false news that appeared that this morning "citizens who received a message for vaccination came across the closed doors of the Belexpocenter".



This information, as she states, was published without verification, and did great damage. According to her, the N1 team of journalists was in front of the Belexpocenter at 10 am and took a statement from the citizens who were there.



"I immediately checked what happened this morning. The lady has a vaccination scheduled for tomorrow at 10 am. We talked to people, they said they didn't check the message," she explains.



"This is an example of fake news. Never more verifiable information," she said.



As she further says, this is a conscious humiliation of the work of thousands of people who participate in the process of vaccination of the citizens of Serbia.



"When they heard that we knew that this was a lie, at 3.48 pm, some five hours after the first news, they announced that the vaccination had not been scheduled for today," says the Prime Minister, stating that this is not true either. “No one has contacted e-Uprava,” she added. "Isn't anything sacred to you, people? Why are you doing this?", Prime Minister asked. She explained once again that no one was invited to come today, that no one was scheduled for vaccination for today.

What proves that this is intended?

When asked by N1 journalist what evidence she has to claim that this was fabricated and that people said it in a live broadcast, as well as that they received a message from the e-Uprava when they tried to check the news, the Prime Minister answered:



"I'm surprised by your question. At the moment when you have some news, check from both sides, not two hours after it was published. Everyone who comes to the vaccination has a message when to come to the vaccination, someone who made that news did not ask for it. The message says that vaccination was scheduled for February 17th at 10.05 am. What is the evidence that this is deliberate - why was the N1 team there, when Belexpocentar does not work today?" Prime Minister states that everyone else would check this information, as well as that someone did not want to check it at all.



"Do you want to apologize?", Prime Minister asked.