Politics Foreign media: Serbia leads the pack; Vučić: We could not choose PHOTO President Aleksandar Vučić spoke for Euronews about successful implementation of vaccination in Serbia, pointing out that he was proud of the results achieved. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 20:17

"Serbia could not choose. In fact, we just wanted and today we still want to save the lives of people in Serbia," Vučić stated for Euronews, and shared on the profile of "Budućnostsrbije" on Instagram.



"For Euronews, I reiterated how proud I am of our good results in vaccinating the population. Thank you, Isabelle Kummar, for the opportunity to present the results of Serbia," added President Vučić.