Politics "As soon as I saw the problem, I called right away. There would be 1.000 more dead" Source: B92 Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 14:11

Vučić said that 50.000 doses of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V arrived at the Belgrade airport this morning, and that more Pfizer vaccines and AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive by the end of February.



"This morning, 50.000 Russian doses of Sputnik V arrived, another 50.000 in 15 days for revaccination, and by the end of February, another 88.000 Pfizer, by February 20, up to 150.000 of AstraZeneca vaccines," he said.



As he said, Serbia will be the first country in terms of the number of people vaccinated against coronavirus.



According to him, another 500.000 of Chinese vaccines will arrive tomorrow, and by the end of February we will have a total of two million doses of vaccines with which we will vaccinate one million citizens. Vučić said that it was important for citizens to be vaccinated and revaccinated, and he also mentioned that his mother had been vaccinated and that she was better immediately, the next day.



He also said that many world leaders praised Serbia for the speed of vaccination, and they would have had many more dead if these vaccines had not come, while some opposition leaders said that we do not have vaccines, at the moment when we have the most.



Vučić says that immediately, when he saw that there would be a problem with the procurement of vaccines, he established contact with the Russian and Chinese presidents, and that Serbia managed to procure this amount of vaccines, while, as he points out, Serbia did not receive any vaccine from the COVAX program.



"We would have had 1.000 more dead if we had not procured vaccines in another way, and we have the most of them in the whole of Europe," said Vucic. Vučić said that the most important news for the citizens is exactly how and in what way vaccines are procured, because the vaccine means the progress of the economy and the future. "We are into further mass vaccination of people. And only revaccination guarantees that you will not have the most severe consequences," said Vucic.



He thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their support and help as friends of Serbia. Vučić also pointed out that he was proud of all the results that Serbia achieved in the vaccination process.