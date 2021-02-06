Politics Prime Minister Brnabic on the results in the first 100 days of the government VIDEO Prime Minister Ana Brnabic presents the results of the work in the first 100 days of term of office: Serbia is among two or three countries that succeeded. Source: Tanjug Saturday, February 6, 2021 | 12:22 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

"In the field of combating coronavirus, we opened two hospitals in Belgrade and Krusevac. We are one of only two or three countries that managed something like this. Those hospitals arrived at the moment when it was most needed. Thanks to them, we saved hundreds of lives. We have started mass immunization of citizens", she said.



In the field of combating organized crime, she points out that they have shown courage and determination.



"Serbia is a strong and safe country, the fight against organized crime continues, there are no protected people," she is clear.



As she stated, focused and dedicated work in digitalization, e-government and vaccination show how much we have progressed. She stated that progress has been made in the judiciary as well.



"Significant steps have been made in the field of justice, we are working with the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO - Council of Europe anti-corruption body) on the implementation of the recommendations, and an action plan for the media strategy has been adopted," she said.



The presentation was attended by all members of the government, and the first to address the audience was Minister Darija Kisić Tepavčević.



She pointed out that the 21st century is the century of the greatest civilizational achievements, technological innovations, but also the century in which the virus that stopped the world appeared.



"A virus that we don't even see, and it stopped all life flows, but it also reminded and warned us what true human values are - solidarity, humanity, sacrifice, nobility, which brought us back to the right path," said Kisić Tepavčević.



The summing up of the government's results was preceded by the awarding of the "Benefactor" award. "I am honored to be among the laureates today who are the embodiment of nobleness and generosity. By awarding the recognition, we are ending the year of solidarity," Brnabić said.



Recognition is awarded for some of the numerous humanitarian achievements that marked the previous year, which was declared the Year of Solidarity at the suggestion of the Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Policy of the Republic of Serbia.