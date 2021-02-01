Politics Macron: I am grateful to Vučić VIDEO / PHOTO President of France thanked President of Serbia for the visit and especially pointed out that he has a fond memory of his visit to Belgrade in 2019. Source: B92 Monday, February 1, 2021 | 13:50 Tweet Share Foto: Predsedništvo Srbije

"The dialogue we have been conducting for over three years is very important. I would like to thank President Vučić for accepting the new methodology on joining the European Union. I hope that France and the EU will be more present in the fields of culture and education," Emmanuel Macron.



Macron especially emphasized the importance of talks on Kosovo and Metohija.



He pointed out that France would provide support to Serbia in its quest for peace.



"We will do everything we can to be with the people of Serbia," said the President of France.



Macron pointed out that the whole of Europe must do more in the fight against coronavirus, and pointed out that this is the position of German Chancellor Angela Merkel as well.