Politics Vucic wiretapped for a year and a half,urgent and thorough investigation needed VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, revealed that he had been wiretapped for a year and a half. Source: B92 Sunday, January 3, 2021 | 15:55

In an interview with "Kurir", he also said that he knew who was behind it and that he believed that the competent authorities would investigate the whole case.



Security experts say an urgent and thorough investigation is needed, the paper reports.



Vučić also stated that he has evidence for his claims - his own recorded conversations.



According to Kurir's interlocutors, wiretapping the president of a country is a serious crime and an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order. As they say, it is a coup d'etat, and a thorough investigation and epilogue of the whole story is needed.



The Minister of Internal Affairs, Aleksandar Vulin, stated today that the services are working on the investigation of that case.



Vucic did not say that for the sake of political marketing, but because it is true. The president told the truth, and it is up to us to confirm that truth,“ Vulin told TV Prva, adding that the competent services informed the president about it, pointing out that he could not talk about details regarding the investigation but that it is certain that no good intentions were behind the wiretapping.