Politics New session of the Assembly of Serbia - "It will last for three days" VIDEO The ninth session of the second regular session of the National Assembly in 2020 is scheduled for today at 10 am. Source: B92 Sunday, December 27, 2020 | 12:05 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

"We want to finish everything that came to us from the government, and the independent institutions," the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic told TV Prva. He said that the regular session lasts until midnight on December 29.



Dacic said that the second regular session would end with this session, and that the extraordinary session would last until March 1.



"As he stated, for the first time, the report of the European Commission will be on the agenda of the plenary session.



The Speaker of the Assembly proposed the following agenda: 1. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law on Public Media Services, submitted by the Government (No. 011-2054 / 20 of 11 December 2020)



2. Bill on Ratification of the Agreement on Cinematographic Co-production between the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Government of the Republic of France, submitted by the Government (No. 011-2058 / 20 of 11 December 2020)



"3. Bill on Ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Serbia and Japan on Elimination of Double Taxation in Relation to Income Taxes and Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance, submitted by the Government (No. 011-2057 / 20 of December 11, 2020)



4. Bill on approval of the Loan Agreement (Construction of the highway E-80 Nis-Merdare, section Nis-Plocnik, phase 1) between the Republic of Serbia and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, submitted by the Government (No. 011-2055 / 20 of 11 December 2020)



5. Proposal of Conclusion on the occasion of the presentation of the Report of the European Commission on the Republic of Serbia for 2020, submitted by the Group of 15 MPs (No. 02-2137 / 20 of 18 December 2020)