Politics Vučić presented decorations on the occasion of the Day of Armistice PHOTO On the occasion of the Day of Armistice in the Great War, President of Serbia presented decorations to members of the Ministry of Defense and the Serbian Army. Source: B92 Thursday, December 24, 2020 | 12:17

The decorations were awarded for merits and exceptional results shown in performing duties and tasks in the field of defense and security of the Republic of Serbia.