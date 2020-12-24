Politics Europe was beaten in its own backyard, and it was beaten by Serbia European Commission starts administering doses of vaccines on Sunday, but when it comes to vaccination, the EU was beaten in its own backyard, Politico writes. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 24, 2020 | 11:55 Tweet Share lightsource/depositphotos

Namely, as that portal writes, Switzerland and Serbia have already started that process before the EU.



Switzerland became the first country in continental Europe to start vaccination with the BioNTech / Pfizer company on Wednesday, and the first to receive the vaccine was a 90-year-old woman from Lucerne.



Last weekend, the state regulator issued a conditional approval for the vaccine, and more than 100.000 doses of vaccines arrived in the country on Tuesday.



Next in line is Serbia, a candidate country for EU membership, which started vaccination today, and the first citizen of Serbia to receive the Pfizer vaccine is Prime Minister Ana Brnabić. In Switzerland, the first vaccines will be given to vulnerable groups of people, primarily those over 75 and those with chronic diseases, followed by health workers, those in close contact with vulnerable groups and those living in communal settlements. In Serbia, the wards of old people's homes will be vaccinated first. In the meantime, the EU is waiting until Sunday, as EC President Ursula von der Leyen has set vaccination days from December 27th to 29th.



BioNTech previously announced that deliveries of vaccines to the EU could start on Wednesday, although the EC determined that they would arrive by Saturday, December 26.



Some EU countries, such as Denmark, said they could start vaccination as soon as possible, while others, such as the Netherlands, want to wait until January due to problems with the registration system.



However, most EU countries, from the smallest to the largest, have signed the date for the start of vaccination on December 27, so that the EU can start the process on the same day. Although EU countries plan to perform immunization at the same time, each country has the task of choosing priority groups.