Politics After the protest of Serbs and Albanians: EU will bridge the gap with the donations The European Commission, together with the member states, works on the coordination of vaccine donations to be delivered to the countries of the Western Balkans Friday, December 18, 2020 | 16:12

That will be done before the first deliveries from the COVAX mechanism start, it was said for Tanjug in Brussels.



EC spokesperson for enlargement, Ana Pisonero, explains for Tanjug that donations from the EU and COVAX are two different systems.



"We are working with our partners and member states to provide part of the doses that come to the EU for the Western Balkans. Specific dates for COVAX in terms of vaccine distribution are up to them to explain. They are negotiating vaccines with different manufacturers”, Ana Pisonero said.



She confirmed for Tanjug that the Commission will provide the countries of the Western Balkans with additional funds for the purchase of vaccines.



"We cannot confirm the exact figures for you, we are working on securing funds, together with the member states, which would help the vaccines to be distributed on time and for partners in the Western Balkans, as Commissioner Varhelyi stated. We will publish the exact figures when the decision is made", says Ana Pisonero.



Sources from the EU institutions explain to Tanjug that they have no influence on the decisions of the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), which is a public-private organization based in Geneva, which deals with immunization and procurement of vaccines for economically weaker countries through the COVAX mechanism.



"According to some information, COVAX should distribute the first rounds of vaccines in the second quarter of next year. What the EU is doing is trying to bridge that period and help the region when it comes to procuring vaccines as soon as possible", diplomatic sources told Tanjug.



Top European Commission officials have repeatedly noted that the EU and member states will donate some of their vaccines to neighborhood partners, but also as humanitarian aid to poor countries around the world. "This is a temporary solution to overcome the time gap until COVAX vaccines are widely available. We are currently working on a methodology to make that happen", the Vice President of the Commission, Margaritis Schinas, said.



In Brussels, they note that they have provided about 2 billion vaccines, which is more than enough for EU citizens, and that the surplus will be distributed to the countries of the Western Balkans and around the world.