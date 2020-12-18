Politics Why is Madeleine Albright the best solution for Serbia? Joe Biden hasn't even stepped into the Oval Office yet and Madeleine Albright already loudly promotes the idea of US expelling Russia and China from the Balkans Source: Sputnik Friday, December 18, 2020 | 09:15 Tweet Share Paul Morigi/Stringer/Getty images

Although she is a woman who said "disgusting Serbs", which automatically ranked her among the most hated world figures in Serbia, there is a cynical thesis that Madeleine Albright is currently the best American solution for Serbs and Serbia, Sputnik writes.



If Madeleine Albright were in the place of, for example, the special envoy of President Joseph Biden for the negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina, even the last, theoretical and hypothetical chance for Serbia to agree to Kosovo's independence would disappear, Sputnik points out.



With it, it is further emphasized in the text, there would be no mimicry, tensions, trade, demarcation, middle and compromise solutions.



Albright, who passionately advocated the bombing of the FRY, spent the first years of her life in Belgrade, in a house not far from the Vuk Monument area, and is destined for the Balkans and always returned to the "crime scene" unmistakably marking Serbs as the culprits of all conflicts.



This was also the case in the 1990s, when, as the US representative to the UN, she was directly politically involved in the war in Bosnia and absolutely and biasedly supported exclusively the Muslim side. It is the same today, again, when her candidate enters the White House and when she participates in rallies where the annulment of the Dayton Accords, the wiping off Republika Srpska and the complete unitarization of Bosnia and Herzegovina are announced.



So, as far as this issue is concerned, Madeleine Albright and the Serbs are completely clear on it, and no "reward" or fairy tale about a multiethnic country can be given to them in order to give up the historical agreement that ended the war in Bosnia.



Joe Biden has not even stepped into the Oval Office yet, and the eighty-three-year-old Albright loudly promotes the idea that America should practically expel Russia and China from the Balkans.



It is certain that, if Madeleine Albright were given a new Balkan mandate, she would press Serbia openly to impose sanctions on Moscow and give up Russian gas, China's "Silk Road" and everything that does not have a Western seal and Euro-Atlantic signature. And it is even more certain that Belgrade will not agree to that Washington story. Then why, one will ask, is Madeleine Albright the best solution for Serbia?



We have been offered response to this question in the text of Sputnik, that she lived ideologically back in 1999, when NATO could still bomb cities. She seems to have overslept the fact that America is no longer the only power in the world, and that in a few years, according to all relevant indicators, it will lose its economic primacy on the planet.



She lives in a world from the era when she was powerful and does not see that America is no longer a country of democratic values that "exports" freedom, but is divided to the brink of civil war, with the outlines of totalitarianism, compromised elections and institutional disintegration.



She overlooks Brexit, she does not see that the EU is divided and that many European leaders and statesmen will no longer join peacefully when the United States snap their fingers on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.



That is why it is completely impossible for Serbia to accept what Albright would be able to offer today.