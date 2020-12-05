Politics 0

Boris Tadic positive for coronavirus

President of the Social Democratic Party and former President of Serbia, Boris Tadic, announced that he was positive for the coronavirus.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Printskrin/ TV B92
Foto: Printskrin/ TV B92

"Last night, I received test results that show that I am positive for COVID-19. Hereafter I am informing everyone I have been in direct or indirect contact with. Respect all protection measures and protect yourself and others," Tadic wrote on Twitter.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Pristina arming KSF?

The Kosovo Security Force (KSF) will increase its numbers by 403 uniformed personnel next year, reaching the total number of 4.039

Politics Tuesday, December 1, 2020 12:02 Comments: 16
EPA-EFE Kushtrim Ternava
page 1 of 15 go to page