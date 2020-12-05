Boris Tadic positive for coronavirus
President of the Social Democratic Party and former President of Serbia, Boris Tadic, announced that he was positive for the coronavirus.Source: Tanjug
"Last night, I received test results that show that I am positive for COVID-19. Hereafter I am informing everyone I have been in direct or indirect contact with. Respect all protection measures and protect yourself and others," Tadic wrote on Twitter.
Večeras sam dobio rezultate testa koji pokazuju da sam pozitivan na korona virus.— Boris Tadić (@BorisTadic58) December 4, 2020
I ovim putem o tome obaveštavam sve sa kojima sam bio u posrednom ili neposrednom kontaktu.
Poštujete sve mere zaštite i čuvajte sebe i druge.