Politics Boris Tadic positive for coronavirus President of the Social Democratic Party and former President of Serbia, Boris Tadic, announced that he was positive for the coronavirus. Source: Tanjug Saturday, December 5, 2020 | 15:40 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/ TV B92

"Last night, I received test results that show that I am positive for COVID-19. Hereafter I am informing everyone I have been in direct or indirect contact with. Respect all protection measures and protect yourself and others," Tadic wrote on Twitter.