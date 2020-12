Politics President Aleksandar Vučić talked via video link with German Chancellor Angela Merkel As B92.net has learned, President Vučić talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this afternoon Source: B92 Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 15:18 Tweet Share INSTAGRAM BUDUCNOST SRBIJE / bb

Topics they discussed were: the fight against coronavirus, bilateral relations, EU enlargement and dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



Photos of Vučić and Merkel talking via video beam were published on the Instagram profile of Budućnostrbijeav.