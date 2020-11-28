Politics 0

Vucic scheduled an emergency meeting

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has scheduled an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic.  

As we find out, at the meeting, they will discuss foreign policy affairs, relations in the region, with a special emphasis on the latest developments with Montenegro.

The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 6 pm. It will be held in the building of the Presidency of Serbia.

According to Tanjug, Vučić's regional policy has always adhered to the idea that Serbia should take care not to aggravate the position of Serbs in the countries within the region.

