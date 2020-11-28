Politics Ambassador of Montenegro declared persona non grata in Serbia Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on November 28 that it had declared Montenegro's Ambassador to Serbia, Tarzan Milosevic, a persona non grata. Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, November 28, 2020 | 19:40 Tweet Share Foto: Tv Prva/arhiva

"On the occasion of declaring the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Montenegro, Vladimir Božović, a persona non grata, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia acted in a reciprocal manner," the ministry said in a statement.



The diplomatic note that Tanjug had insight into states that, on the basis of Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Ambassador Milosevic is declared a persona non grata.



"Ambassador Milosevic is obliged to leave the territory of the Republic of Serbia in the next 72 hours," the note reads.



It is added that the MFA of Serbia used the opportunity to repeat the expressions of its special respect to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro.



Earlier today, Serbian Ambassador to Montenegro Vladimir Bozovic was declared a persona non grata and was asked to leave Montenegro.