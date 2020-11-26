Politics Will Croatia send soldiers to the so-called Kosovo? Croatian Parliament to discuss today the proposal for the Croatian Armed Forces to participate in KFOR peacekeeping operations in Kosovo and Metohija Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 26, 2020 | 09:08 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Stringer

According to the proposal, up to 150 members of the Croatian Armed Forces and two helicopters of the Croatian Air Force should be sent to Kosovo and Metohija, HINA reported.



Currently, the 33rd Croatian contingent with 38 members of the CAF and two helicopters in the areas near Pristina, Ferizaj and at the Viladjio base not far from Peja is participating in KFOR operations.



The Croatian contingent is in charge of air transport, and the work in the KFOR headquarters and in the advisory team at the level of the Ministry of Defense of the so-called Kosovo.