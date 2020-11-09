Politics Vučić: Travel to Northern Macedonia and Albania with an ID card alone, and vice versa President of Serbia assessed that the agreements between Albania, Northern Macedonia and Serbia bring concrete benefit to the citizens of all three countries. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 9, 2020 | 13:38 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

He added that the agreements on cooperation in the fight against coronavirus and on free movement will bring security to the citizens of all three countries only with an ID card.



After the "online" signing, Vučić said that he was very happy that a joint fight against the coronavirus had been agreed and that joint measures would be taken.



According to him, it is important that the expert teams of the three countries talk and cooperate, which is important not only in this health crisis, but also for the future, since they will establish cooperation between doctors.



"This creates additional closeness and trust. The most concrete way to help is to show how much we care about health, how much we care about going through this crisis. This cooperation goes from cooperation in obtaining vaccines, to forming green transfer lines, which will enable our hospitals to receive Albanian and Macedonian citizens and vice versa", said Vučić.



That, he says, will bring additional security to the citizens, because health and diseases do not recognize national and state differences and borders.



"It is very important that we agree not to close borders between our countries, but to fight the pandemic together and continue to improve our trade. We are small nations, which have usually been greatly influenced by different forces that wanted to achieve their goals. Interests have not changed much, but today it is important that, taking care of ourselves, we try to preserve our independence and make our own decisions. And with whom will we make decisions if not with those closest to us," Vucic said.



The President of Serbia pointed out that, only when several more important agreements are made, the citizens will see how much benefit there is.



According to him, it is no coincidence that the IMF predicts the highest growth rate for our three countries in this part of Europe in the next three years.



"By further simplifying procedures, cooperation, and facilitating the flow of goods and capital, we can do a lot," Vucic said.



As he noted, now that we have formally resolved the obstacles, so that the citizens of Serbia can go to Albania with an ID card, there will be many more Albanian tourists in Nis and Belgrade, but also many more Serbs who want to see Durres, Tirana, Vlora, as they like to go to Skopje, Ohrid.



Vučić said that he would like to work even harder on the issue of joint cooperation between the three countries, and announced that a special team would be established in Serbia to work on that on a daily basis, in order to speed things up.



He pointed out that the intention is to institutionalize cooperation, by accelerating the idea of ​​the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on the formation of a joint secretariat.



He adds that Serbia is ready, while the three countries will be members of the initiative, with 50% financed by the secretariat, because he believes that this initiative is of great interest.



He congratulated the citizens, because the agreement will bring our countries closer politically, and bring them a better life.



"We are doing this because of our people. This deepens the trust and good relations between Tirana, Skopje and Belgrade. The Albanian proverb says ''a good start is half the battle'', '' and I think we have made more than a good start'', Vucic said.



He said that it is necessary to work further diligently, in order to make even greater success for the benefit of the citizens, and that people will be able to recognize that this is not just some political initiative that will end as an empty bureaucratic initiative, but something that will contribute to our economies and greater confidence.



As for tomorrow's Summit in Sofia, he said that he believes that there will be better results, as there will be more coordination.



"Serbia will support Tirana and Skopje on its European path and ask the EU to start membership negotiations with Albania and Northern Macedonia," Vucic concluded.



This online summit was organized as part of the mini Schengen initiative and was attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar in Belgrade, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in Skoplje.