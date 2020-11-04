Politics Pristina violated the Washington agreement - they have found a workaround Albanian Foreign Affair Minister, Gent Cakaj, announced that a request for membership of the so-called Kosovo in the Council of Europe has been submitted. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 17:00 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/Yarr65

"Today, at a virtual meeting of 130 ministers of the Committee of Ministers, among other things, we clearly submitted a request for the membership of the Republic of Kosovo in the Council of Europe," Cakaj announced on his Facebook account.



He pointed out that supporting the membership of the so-called Kosovo to the Council of Europe "is not only historically just and politically reasonable, but also a contribution to the strengthening of democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights in Europe."



It should be reminded that Pristina undertook commitment by signing the agreement in Washington not to seek membership in international organizations for a year.﻿