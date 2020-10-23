Politics Vučić with Pastor: Excellent talks on the future of Serbian-Hungarian relations PHOTO The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, talked today in Belgrade with the President of the Assembly of AP Vojvodina and the President of SVM, Istvan Pastor. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 23, 2020 | 11:59 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/Andrej Cukic

"Excellent conversation with my friend Istvan Pastor about the future of Serbia and Serbian-Hungarian relations," it was published on the official Instagram profile of President Vučić, "Budućnostsrbije", with photos of the meeting with Pastor.