Politics Assembly session tomorrow The Assembly of Serbia will continue its constitutive session tomorrow, at which MPs should elect Ivica Dačić as the president of the parliament, Tanjug learned Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 14:10 Tweet Share Depositphotos/saiko3p

On August 3, the Parliament confirmed the mandates of the MPs, and tomorrow's session will elect the Assembly leadership, that is, in addition to the Speaker of the Assembly, the Vice Presidents of the Parliament will be elected, the Secretary General will be appointed and working bodies will be formed.



Until the election of the new leadership, the session will be chaired by the oldest MP, Smilja Tišma (SPS).



After that, in the following days, the election of the new Government of Serbia is expected.



SNS President Aleksandar Vučić said, after the party's presidency, that all committees in the National Assembly would be formed by Thursday, that the parliamentary group would submit the Bill on Ministries on Friday, and that it would be considered over the weekend.



The vote on those proposals is expected on Monday, and the exposition of the prime minister-designate is planned for Wednesday.



The media report that the new Secretary General of the Assembly of Serbia will be Veljko Odalović, who will take this position from the position of Secretary General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.



Also, as the media report, the new vice presidents of the assembly from the ranks of the SNS will be Vladimir Orlić and Sandra Božić.