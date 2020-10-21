Politics Šapić spoke up VIDEO I will not hold a minister position in the new government, I will remain the mayor of New Belgrade, the president of SPAS, Aleksandar Šapić, said Source: Tanjug, prva Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 10:09 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

Whe asked which ministry SPAS got in the new government and who will be at its head, Šapić said on TV Prva that he could not reveal it yet.



"I cannot tell you who will be the minister. It is fair to wait for the proposal of the complete government. There is no need for me to come out with that now," Sapic said.



He stated that the new minister from SPAS will be male.



Sapic says that it has been agreed which ministry will lead SPAS and who will be the minister, and that this will be announced when the list of new ministers is published, since, he adds, the SNS still has doubts about several personnel decisions.



"Every ministry is significant. The most important ministries will belong to the one who has gained the greatest trust of the citizens," Šapić stated.



He reminded that during the campaign, he said that he could give the most in local politics, in which he has been actively engaged for more than ten years.



"I am not in favor of flying from function to function. I can give the most in local politics, and I have some results there," Sapic concluded.