Politics Pristina has adopted a plan to implement the agreement with Belgrade Kosovo's interim institutions adopted a plan for implementation of Washington agreement on the normalization of economic relations between Pristina and Belgrade Source: Tanjug Monday, October 19, 2020 | 23:50 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ STRINGER

Deputy Prime Minister Driton Selmanaj said that a description was made for each point, which will serve to inform the partner about what has been undertaken, reports "Koha Ditore".



"This agreement includes the obligations of some institutions. Since most points have already been discussed, a brief description is now given on each point, and this will serve to inform the partners about what has been achieved," Selmanaj said, as reported by Kosovo online.



Belgrade and Pristina, with the mediation of the USA, signed an economic agreement on September 4 in the White House.