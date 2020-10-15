Politics Vučić with Croatian Ambassador PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Ambassador of Croatia, Hidajet Biščević: Policy of Peace and Cooperation for the Benefit of Serbs and Croats Source: B92 Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 12:19 Tweet Share TANJUG/ INSTAGRAM "BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV"

They discussed the need for the two countries to dedicate themselves to the development of good neighborly relations and strengthening cooperation, because the relations between Serbia and Croatia are important for the entire region.



Vučić and Biščević confirmed the readiness of both sides for the development of infrastructure projects, especially the railway between Belgrade and Zagreb, as well as for work on better use of the navigability of the Danube.



As it was announced from Vučić's cabinet, the two interlocutors expressed hope that the circumstances will soon enable the resumption of political dialogue, as well as the work of mixed commissions in various areas of cooperation.



Vučić emphasized the importance of the work of the Commission for Missing Persons, because it is, above all, a civilizational and humanitarian issue.



Ambassador Biščević conveyed to President Vučić the gratitude of Prime Minister Andrej Plenković for his personal engagement regarding the renovation of the Ban Jelačić House in Petrovaradin and its transfer to the use of the Croatian community.



Vučić said that he was proud that Serbia was fulfilling its promises, and that he would continue to improve the position of the local Croatian community, with which we want to live in harmony.



He also said that he would continue to advocate for the improvement of the position of Serbs in Croatia, just as the Croatian authorities advocate for the position of Croats in Serbia.



Vučić said that he expects that in the future, through mutual respect, obstacles arising from different understandings of the past will be overcome, so that the policy of peace and cooperation will bring mutual benefit to the citizens of Serbia and Croatia, especially in the economic field.