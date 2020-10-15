Politics Urgent reaction of Botsan Kharchenko: It's absolutely not true PHOTO After the media wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled his visit to Serbia, Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan Kharchenko reacted immediately. Source: B92 Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 11:31 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

He wrote on his Twitter profile that the writing of the "Danas" daily about the fact that President Vladimir Putin canceled the visit was incredible, and he passed that on to the Serbian President. "It has nothing to do with reality and presents a complete and irresponsible fabrication."



Just to reiterate, the newspaper "Danas" announced that the Russian President will not come to Serbia due to Serbia's approach to the United States, after the signing of the agreement in Washington. However, political analyst Dragomir Andjelkovic explained that the visit could not be canceled, because it was not officially scheduled.