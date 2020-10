Politics "I insisted on two new ministries" I insisted that the prime minister-designate consider two new ministries, said the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić Source: B92 Monday, October 5, 2020 | 22:44 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Dragan Kujundzic

The president said that he told Ana Brnabic to think about introducing two new ministries – Ministry for Human Rights, Gender Equality and Social Dialogue and the Ministry for Family Care, Children and Demographics.



Vučić assessed that these are ministries of key importance for Serbia.