Politics 0

Session of the SNS Presidency scheduled for tomorrow

The session of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is scheduled for Monday, October 5, Tanjug has learned.

Source: Tanjug
Share

This should be the first step towards forming a government, and considering that the President of Serbia and the SNS, Aleksandar Vučić, announced that he would discuss his proposal for a prime minister designate with his party colleagues, probably tomorrow at the party presidency, and then at the Main Board.

In the meantime, a new parliament has been constituted, which will probably elect its leadership this week.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 17 go to page