Politics Session of the SNS Presidency scheduled for tomorrow The session of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is scheduled for Monday, October 5, Tanjug has learned. Source: Tanjug Sunday, October 4, 2020 | 11:28

This should be the first step towards forming a government, and considering that the President of Serbia and the SNS, Aleksandar Vučić, announced that he would discuss his proposal for a prime minister designate with his party colleagues, probably tomorrow at the party presidency, and then at the Main Board.



In the meantime, a new parliament has been constituted, which will probably elect its leadership this week.