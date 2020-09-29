Politics Vučić: They do not kill each other with Serbian weapons Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić commented on the writings of the regional media that people in Nagorno-Karabakh are "killing" themselves with Serbian weapons Source: B92 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 12:44 Tweet Share

"I listened to the nonsense of various people, how they kill themselves with Serbian weapons. There are no Serbian weapons there," Vucic said.



Responding to the questions of the journalists, after visiting the construction site Belgrade Waterfront, he said that Serbia used to export weapons to that part of the world, but that these are not weapons that are now used in the conflict that is closely following the whole world.



"Tanks, planes, drones... None of that is ours," the President of Serbia stated, asking if that meant that if someone attacked us, and we were defending ourselves, it would be the fault of the Russians, Americans or French from whom we were buying weapons.



"We wish them peace, they are our two brotherly peoples," Vučić said and pointed out that the saying "peace has no alternative" is not just a phrase. "We hope that they will be able to get out of the conflict," he concluded.



It should be reminded that some regional media reported that the Armenian army uses Serbian-made rockets to target settlements in the Fuzuli district.