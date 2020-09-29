Politics "You will get a prime minister" You will get the Prime Minister, if not in three, then in seven days, President of Serbia said. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 12:15 Tweet Share

Asked why we still do not have the name of the prime minister-designate for the composition of the new government of Serbia, but there is speculation about it in the media, Aleksandar Vučić, after visiting the construction site Belgrade Waterfront, said that the name of the prime minister-designate will be announced.



"You will get a prime minister, if not in three, then in seven days," he said.