Politics If Bosnia-Herzegovina sided with Azerbaijan, what position will Serbia take? After Bosnia-Herzegovina practically sided with Azerbaijan with the statement of Bakir Izetbegović, the question arises as to what role Serbia will play. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 09:32

A similar question was posed to our country when the EU, as well as the USA, clearly separated from the President of Belarus due to, as it is claimed, irregular re-election to the position of the head of state.



In that particular case, as in this latest conflict, which is the world's number one news item, Russia is mentioned on one side and "the rest of the world" on the other.



The dilemma was resolved by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dačić, who explained that the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict can be a warning to us how little it takes to start a war where it has been peaceful for years.



According to him, "the situation is quite complicated", considering that it is a "smoldering conflict" due to which the so-called The "Minsk group" was established, which, as it is stated, did not do anything during all this time.



He said in the show "Cyrillics" on Happy TV that both Azerbaijan and Armenia are friendly countries for Serbia, and he said that he was the chairman of the OSCE in both of them.



"Our interest is to stop this conflict as soon as possible, but it is easy to say that," Dacic said, noting that Turkey is "interested" in Azerbaijan, and that Russia is neutral.



He does not rule out, however, the possibility of the conflict spreading. "Russia is neutral, but Azerbaijan has always accused Russia of being on the side of Armenia, where Orthodox people live," Dacic concluded.