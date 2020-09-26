Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels postponed, Lajcak explained why
The dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina at the expert level in Brussels, scheduled for Monday, September 28, has been postponedSource: Tanjug
EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak said the reason for the delay was the coronavirus pandemic.
The potential date of the postponed meeting was not determined.
"Out of abundance of caution related to COVID19, the Dialogue meeting scheduled for Monday next week will be postponed", Lajcak said on Twitter.
The Office of the Special Representative states that the delay was due to the quarantine of one of the participants by the EU mediator in the dialogue.
