Politics 0

"Trump Bridge" and "Trump Lake" in Kosovo and Metohija PHOTO/VIDEO

Serbs from the north of Kosovo, placed banners on the Brnjak bridge and on the dam of Lake Gazivoda, sending a message of support to US President Donald Trump

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Twitter/lazrakic
Foto: Twitter/lazrakic

The messages were sent as a sign of gratitude for his fight for peace and progress in the region and his engagement in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

A banner with the message in English "President Trump, Kosovo Serbs thank you for bringing peace" appeared on the bridge, Kosovo online portal reports.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 25 go to page