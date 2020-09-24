Politics Caution: Ukraine is moving towards the recognition of the so-called Kosovo? In an interview with RTV Ora, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Vasyl Bodnar warned of the possible recognition of the so-called Kosovo by official Kiev Source: Kosovo online Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 08:38 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Kushtrim Ternava

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, parallels should not be made between the so-called Kosovo and Crimea, because according to him, two cases are completely different from each other, reports Kosovo online newspaper Gazeta Express.



"We are traditionally committed to the territorial sovereignty of the country. This is our principle. But for us, there is no parallel between the two cases. This is because the case of Kosovo is one thing and the case of Crimea is another. In the case of Kosovo, we have a country recognized by many states, and in the case of Crimea, we are talking about the territory that Russia has forcibly occupied. So it is not a simple matter", Bodnar said.



He added that Ukraine did not recognize the so-called Kosovo, but also added that if you look at the steps of Ukraine, "there is something to it".



"Last year, we decided to work with Kosovo passports. Now our ambassador here (Tirana) and ambassadors in other parts of the world have been instructed to recognize these passports and not restrict travel. Maybe starting from such small steps, we can move towards some results. I'm not talking about a certain perspective, because our formal position is a formal position. So, we have to deal with this case under the current circumstances", Bodnar concluded.