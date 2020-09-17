Politics EU message to Pristina: You have commitment... EU spokesman, Peter Stano, says that Pristina is obliged to implement the agreement on the Community of Serb municipalities signed "in good faith" back in 2013 Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 13:28 Tweet Share Yarr65/Depositphotos

He added that this commitment stems from the signing of the Brussels agreement



"The Brussels agreement was signed by all participants in the process and it is valid. Moreover, it has been ratified by the Kosovo parliament. Kosovo has thus made an international commitment to implement this agreement. It is up to them to say how they will implement it," Stano said for Tanjug.



When asked by Tanjug how he assesses the change on the agenda of today's expert talks in Brussels, Stano reiterated that at the meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, it was agreed to continue talks on mutual financial claims and the status of non-majority communities.



"These topics are very complex and both sides agreed in the previous days that today's meeting would be entirely dedicated to the issue of financial claims. As a continuation of this meeting, talks on non-majority communities in the coming days will follow," Stano concluded.