Djuric goes to Washington DC...

The Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djurić, will be appointed new ambassador of Serbia in Washington, B92.net has learned unofficially

As we find out, it is necessary to complete all the procedures first, before Djurić takes over the new duty.

Serbian Embassy in Washington remained vacant after the mandate of the previous ambassador of Serbia, Djerdj Matkovic, expired.

In addition to English, Djurić also speaks Hebrew, his mother is Jewish, so it will be easy for him to establish good contacts with the Jewish community, Al-PAC (American-Israeli Committee for Public Affairs), Belgrade media reported.

The presence of Marko Djurić in Washington during the negotiations and signing of the economic agreement led the media to speculate that Djurić may be preparing for a ministerial position, i.e. that he could replace outgoing Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić in the new government, which should be constituted soon.

