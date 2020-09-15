Politics Serbs upset: New incident in Kosovo and Metohija The Church of the Intercession of the Most Holy Mother of God in Babin Most, near Obilić, was desecrated during the previous night Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | 11:34 Tweet Share Yarr65/Depositphotos

A burglar or burglars entered the building of the Serbian Orthodox Church by removing the metal grille from the window and breaking in, the president of the temporary body of the municipality of Obilić, Goran Dančetović, told Kosovo online.



Dančetović said that the incident disturbed the Serbs in Babin Most and reminded that a month ago, four Serb young men were beaten by Albanians in this village.



"The situation has just calmed down since that incident, now this again, it is additional pressure on the locals," Dančetović said.



The bag of the priest who was in the church was taken away, and the case was reported to the Kosovo police.



This is the third burglary in the Church of the Intercession of the Most Holy Mother of God in several years.



About 800 Serbs and 150 Albanians live in Babin Most, a multiethnic village.