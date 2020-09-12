Politics "I told him several times in his face that it was rubbish and nonsense" VIDEO / PHOTO Serbian President Vučić said that he deals with the issue of the composition of the new government every day as it must be strong to respond to great challenges Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, September 12, 2020 | 20:22 Tweet Share TANJUG/ INSTAGRAM/ BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV/bs

"In such difficult complex conditions in the world, it is very important that we can respond in the best way with even greater energy, strength and loyalty to the country," he said after the promotion of the youngest officers of the Serbian Army.



"Forming a government is not a question of dividing the 'feud' and plundering resources, as has been the case with many politicians in the past, but a serious and responsible task," Vucic told reporters.



He says that it is not important when, but what the new government will be like, that it can respond to the great and difficult challenges raised by the coronavirus pandemic.



In such difficult, complex and complicated conditions in the world, forming a government is very important, so that, as he points out, we can respond to the challenges in the right way with new and greater energy and strength, but also with devotion we must show to our own country.



He is convinced that the new government will be formed before the end of September, which, he adds, is in line with the constitutional deadlines.



Vučić says that citizens always expect more from the state, not taking into account COVID-19 or all other problems that our country and other countries are facing.



He pointed out that Serbia fought well not to lose employees, and did not reduce salaries and pensions, so, he underlined, it is necessary for the new government to continue like that.



He pointed out that Serbia will continue to develop in accordance with the "Serbia 2025" Plan, and for him, he says, the essential thing is that sewerage and wastewater treatment plants be built in 70 municipalities south of the Danube and everywhere in Vojvodina.



"It is a new standard," Vucic said.



According to the president, investments in health care, police, army, as well as the increase of salaries and pensions will continue, regardless of the horrible period that all countries in the world are going through due to the coronavirus pandemic.



President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the statements of Avdullah Hoti about the fact that Priština will implement the agreement on the Union of Serb Municipalities only after Serbia recognizes the so-called Kosovo are "stupid", and noted that Hoti, and maybe someone else, thinks that everyone in Belgrade is an id, so an idea of the type can pass: what happened was, let's go to some new agreement ...



As he noticed, the Pristina side thinks that there is some "invisible force" that will put pressure on Belgrade, and that who knows what will happen, so there will be recognition.



"Let him forget about it," the Serbian president said, adding that Hoti could continue to say that, if it was easier for him and if he thought it would encourage himself and his people, but that it was harmful and bad.



He pointed out that it was a "shame" that no one reacted to Pristina's message that it would form the Union of Serb Municipalities after Serbia recognized Kosovo's independence and that it had not fulfilled the only obligation from the Brussels Agreement for seven and a half years.



Vucic said he expected the official Belgrade and Pristina to begin reestablishing connections these days, which could lead to a "change in people's consciousness" and "peace in the region."



He said that he listened to Milorad Dodik on all issues and understood what he wanted and expected.

Foto: Instagram/buducnostisrbijeav

The fact that some media attack me for completely contradictory things speaks best and most about us pursuing a good policy for Serbia, said President Aleksandar Vučić today, when asked to comment that he was accused in an opposition newspaper of overthrowing Milo Djukanović, and now of overthrowing a newly established authorities in Montenegro.



"When it was convenient for them to present possible changes in Montenegro to foreigners as horror and black news, then Vučić was to blame for those changes. Today, when it is more certain that a somewhat different government will be formed, they say ''you are to blame for their fall'', Vučić said and asked how it is possible that he worked against Djukanović for months and years, and now in seven days he is doing something completely different.



He says that they make an effort to never read anything, and that he has not seen any attacks on any of the people in Montenegro, but that he has seen people's questions about the promises they made in the election campaign, which they are now giving up.



"But it is the right of the media to do what they want, to one day accuse me of one thing, and tomorrow of another, and that is proof of democracy in Serbia, which I am very proud of", Vucic concluded.