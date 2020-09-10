Politics Media: Here's who stopped the military exercises of Serbia and threatened us The issue of the participation of the Serbian Army in the exercise with Belarus was raised by the EP Envoy, Vladimir Bilčik, Germany immediately sided with him. Source: Beta Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 09:37 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Philipp Guelland/Ilustracija

Today's Vecernje novosti reports on that, adding that Serbia is threatened with sanctions and a blockade of the European path.



It should be reminded that the Government of Serbia decided yesterday to stop all military exercises and all military activities with all partners in the next six months, and the Minister of Defense Aleksandar Vulin announced that Serbia is under terrible and undeserved pressure from the European Union due to planned military exercises with Belarus and Russia.



NATO headquarters said that they did not even have planned exercises with Serbia.