Oval Room at 5 PM, signing in Roosevelt’s: Agenda’s been published

Politics

The Presidents of USA and Serbia, Donald Trump and Aleksandar Vučić, will meet today afternoon, at 5 PM CET.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Friday, September 4, 2020 | 15:31

This was announced on the website of the American Embassy in Belgrade.

According to the agenda of the President of USA, Donald Trump will welcome Aleksandar Vučić and Avdullah Hoti, in the Oval Office at 5 PM.

He will then attend the signing ceremony in Roosevelt's Room, while the trilateral meeting will be held in the Oval Office, with the presence of a limited number of journalists.



After the meeting in the White House, both Vučić and Hoti will individually meet with United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, at the State Department.

In the statement of the White House, issued late Thursday night, local Washington time, wasn’t specified what would be signed, whether it was an agreement or what the agreement would contain, reported the Voice of America.