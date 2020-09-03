Politics Vučić from today in USA, talks on economic cooperation or a secret plan? The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be in USA from today until September 5th. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, September 3, 2020 | 17:43 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Georgi Licovski

As the Service for Cooperation with the Media of the President of the Republic announced, Vučić will participate in the talks on economic cooperation between Belgarde and Pristina, organized by the White House.

The hosts of the meeting are Richard Grenell, US President's special envoy for Kosovo-Serbia negotiations, and Robert O’Brien, national security advisor, while the delegations of Serbia and Kosovo will be led by the President Aleksandar Vučić and the PM Avdullah Hoti.



The sources close to American administration said that USA doesn’t have „secret plan“ and that the topics will be economic.



According to them, the talks will be about the three agreements reached by the two sides: on the reintroduction of the airline and the development of railway and road traffic.



It is unknown whether the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will attend the meeting.



After the meeting in Washington, the delegations of Serbia and Kosovo are scheduled to meet in Brussels on September 7th to continue the dialogue. The hosts of that meeting will be Josep Borrell, EU’s representative for foreign affairs and security, and Miroslav Lajčák, EU’s special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.