Grenell announced the date of the Belgrade - Pristina meeting in the White House

White House Special Envoy Richard Grenell announced on Twitter that the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will meet to negotiate in the White House on September 2

Source: B92
EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

"We are happy to announce that the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia will meet at the White House for a negotiation on September 2", Grenell wrote on his Twitter account.

Grenell did not give more details.

