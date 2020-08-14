Grenell announced the date of the Belgrade - Pristina meeting in the White House
White House Special Envoy Richard Grenell announced on Twitter that the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will meet to negotiate in the White House on September 2Source: B92
"We are happy to announce that the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia will meet at the White House for a negotiation on September 2", Grenell wrote on his Twitter account.
Grenell did not give more details.
We are happy to announce that the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia will meet at the White House for a negotiation on September 2. @realDonaldTrump @robertcobrien @WHNSC— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 14, 2020