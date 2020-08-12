Politics Vučić with Irinej: Discussing all important national topics PHOTO The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with Patriarch Irinej. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 | 14:38 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

He assessed the meeting on all important national topics as good.



"A good and comprehensive conversation with His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Mr. Irinej about all important national topics, the fight for Kosovo and Metohija, the better position of Serbs in the region, as well as the completion of works in the St. Sava Temple in Belgrade," reads the photo posted on Instagram profile buducnostsrbijeav - The Future of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.