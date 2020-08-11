Politics Vučić about "hot seats": I have a vague idea who will be in the government VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that he is still considering who will be the ministers in the new government, but that he is still not sure. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 | 14:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/

"I have a vague idea who will occupy ministerial seats, but I am not certain yet. I will discuss things with some people who entered the National Assembly. Next week I expect a session of the SNS presidency, and we'll go slowly from there. Whether at the end of next week or early jn the week to follow, I expect a session of the Main Board of Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), so we will decide what the government should look like", he said.



He also said what kind of government he wants.



"What is important for me is for the government to be ready to fight and to be modern, to understand what our path is, both in terms of strategy and from the EU aspect," Vucic said, adding that he would like to see younger people and women in the convocation.



He announced the continuation of cooperation with Russia and China, who contributed to Serbia being "first or second in Europe in terms of gross domestic product" and to "be able to handle the severe crisis due to the epidemic more easily than others in Europe".